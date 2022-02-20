Putin plans to meet with government on February 21

MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with members of the government on Monday, February 21, to discuss the results of the implementation of the presidential address to the Federal Assembly for 2020-2022, the press service of the Kremlin said on Sunday.

"Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with members of the government of the Russian Federation on the results of the implementation of the messages of the President to the Federal Assembly for 2020-2021," the press service said.

The main speakers will include Russian Deputy Prime Ministers Tatyana Golikova, Alexander Novak, and Marat Khusnullin, who oversaw the implementation of the president's instructions related to helping families and developing regional infrastructure.