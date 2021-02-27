Navalny to serve his sentence in Vladimir Region - source

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny has been moved to the Vladimir Region, where he will serve his sentence in a correctional facility in the city of Pokrov, a source familiar with the situation told TASS.

"According to the information available now, Navalny was moved to the Vladimir Region on Friday. He will serve his sentence in correctional facility No.2 in the city of Pokrov. First, he will be put into quarantine," the source said. He did not specify whether Navalny was already in the correctional facility.