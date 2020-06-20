Number of forged 5,000-ruble banknotes grows in Moscow — police

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. The number of forged 5,000-ruble banknotes - the largest denomination currently in circulation in Russia - increased in Moscow since the start of the year, a spokesperson for the Main Interior Ministry Directorate in Moscow said.

According to the press service, the number increased by 13% year-on-year in the first five months of 2020.

"The most frequently forged banknote on the territory of the Moscow Region is the 5,000-ruble bill. A total of 6,400 such bills were detected in the first five months [of 2020], compared to 5,500 in the same period last year," the spokesperson said.

According to police, some 8,600 forged bank notes were seized in Moscow since the start of the year, both in domestic and foreign currencies. Therefore, forged 5,000-ruble bills make up nearly one third of them.

The most frequently forged foreign currency bank notes are 500 euros and 100 dollars.