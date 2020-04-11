Additional measures to support Russian economy under consideration, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. Additional measures to support Russian economy amid the coronavirus pandemic are under consideration, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Channel One’s Great Game show, adding that President Vladimir Putin personally participates in those discussions.

"Additional measures to support the country’s economy, participants of the economic life, people are under consideration. The Russian government, the coordination commission headed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, economic experts in the presidential administration, personally President participates in the ongoing discussions," he said.

According to Peskov, meetings are planned to focus on further exchange of views on possible new measures to support the Russian economy for next week.