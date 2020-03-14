Russian government orders to close border with Poland, Norway for foreigners on Sunday.
Russia will temporarily restrict flights to and from Italy, Germany, Spain, France
Russian air carriers will only operate flights from Moscow Sheremetyevo Terminal F to Rome, Munich, Berlin, Frankfurt am Main, Madrid, Barcelona and Paris
Number of coronavirus cases in Russia rises from 34 to 45
All of them visited Italy, France and Austria lately
Russian jets carried out flights near US airspace in accordance with rules — ministry
The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said on Tuesday that two Russian Tu-142 aircraft entered the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) on Monday, March 9
Many leaders now share Munich speech ideas, despite being angered at the time — Putin
Today, the German leadership says exactly that, that it is inadmissible that the United States imposes secondary sanctions, Putin said
Putin takes shot at sky-high salaries of public company CEOs
The Russian president believes that to a certain extent this was a result of the general free market value of services provided by the managerial personnel of this level
Seven cases of coronavirus noted in regions bordering Russia - Ministry of Health
Laboratory-confirmed cases of the disease are still not detected in Russia
China’s Wuhan effectively under martial law, says envoy
The number of people infected with 2019-nCoV in China has exceeded 20,400, with 420 recorded deaths
Russia to temporary close border with Italy from March 13 over coronavirus
The Russian interior ministry and its territorial divisions were instructed to suspend the issuance of entry invitations to people staying or living in Italy and permits for the use of Italian nationals as labor migrants
Statements on Russia’s involvement in MH17 crash are ungrounded — diplomat
Russia hopes for unbiased court proceedings on MH17 crash, the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman stated
Russian, Turkish military conduct joint patrol mission in Syria’s Aleppo governorate
The Russian reconciliation center said that units of the Russian military police also carried out patrolling in the Aleppo and al-Hasakah governorates
US would like to see Ukraine live under its control on Russian money — Putin
Putin explained that to a certain extent he was referring to the money Moscow was paying for transiting gas to Europe through Ukraine
Russian defense firm delivers regiment set of S-400 systems ahead of schedule
Upon its delivery to Russia’s Defense Ministry, the military hardware was tested at the proving ground
Russia’s top brass to test-launch Tsirkon hypersonic missile from submarine — source
The hypersonic missile’s firings are planned from the submerged position from the submarine Severodvinsk
Saudi Arabia, US caused market collapse to destabilize situation in Russia - experts
President Vladimir Putin said that Russia would be able to decently go through the period of instability due to turbulence and the threat of coronavirus spread
Shipbuilders to lay down additional series of Project 22350 frigates for Russian Navy
The defense official declined to specify the number of ships planned for keel-laying under Project 22350
Third patient hospitalized in St. Petersburg over coronavirus scare
Earlier reports disclosed that two people - Russian and Chinese nationals who came from China - were taken to hospital due to coronavirus suspicions
Two Syrian Pantsyr systems damaged in Turkey’s attacks — Russian Defense Ministry
Statements that eight Pansyr systems were destroyed in Idlib are not true, according to the top brass
Russian military police escort seven Turkish convoys to posts in Syria’s Idlib zone
Chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria said that the Russian military police continue patrolling the provinces of Hama and Idlib
Threat of coronavirus spread in Russia minimized, says PM
Mikhail Mishustin reminded that Russia had become one of the first states to close the borders with China
Six new coronavirus cases registered in Russia in past day
As of March 12, there are 19 coronavirus cases in Moscow
Ukraine seals border over coronavirus threat
The entry ban will remain in force for two weeks
China publishes coronavirus patients autopsy results, says infection sources determined
The report notes that the coronavirus was found in the human excretory system
Indonesia drops $1.1 bln deal to purchase 11 fighter jets from Russia, reports say
The Indonesian authorities made this decision under the US pressure, the news agency Bloomberg reported
Russia scientists invent 15-minute portable coronavirus test device
The device uses the isothermal polymerase chain reaction
Russia partly suspends air service with EU states
The ban doesn't apply to the regular flights between Moscow and EU capitals
Shipbuilders in Russia’s northwest float out latest corvette for Black Sea Fleet
The dockside trials of the corvette Retivy are scheduled for the end of this year, according to the Shipyard’s representative
Russian cutting-edge corvette sets off for Baltic Sea for next stage of state trials
The next staep of state trials is due to take place at the Baltic Fleet’s naval range
Coronavirus lethality rate among patients aged 70+ reaches 17%, expert says
Children almost don’t catch the new coronavirus infection, the expert said
Russia, Indonesia agree upon first joint navy exercises timeline
The working groups’ negotiations have been ongoing in Vladivostok since March 10, according to official information
Russia did not initiate OPEC+ deal exit — PM
Russia is working on measures to deepen import substitution, the prime minister informed
Europe has become the epicenter of coronavirus pandemic, WHO chief says
More cases are now being reported in Europe every day than were reported in China, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said
Kremlin: Putin accepts idea of removing presidential term limits amid global challenges
The global situation is very complex if not turbulent, the Kremlin spokesman said
Russian fighter jets prevent violations of Russian airspace in past week
According to the defense ministry, 28 foreign aircraft and four unmanned aerial vehicles conducted reconnaissance near Russian borders in the past week
Two Russian Tu-160 bombers carry out patrol mission over northern Atlantic
The Russian Defense Ministry said that all flights are performed in strict compliance with the international rules, without violations of other states’ borders
Syrian military discover terrorist prison and court in Aleppo province
According to the locals, the militants would punish even the smallest infringement: curfew violation, failure to pay debt, a woman appearing without headscarf in public and more
Foreigners cancel tours to Russia worth nearly $7 mln amid coronavirus fears
Some 15,000 foreign tourists have canceled trips to Russia and sales have nearly stopped
