Press review: Russia sees Arctic development as vital and West to bolster Syria stability

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Russia views Arctic development as vital amid geopolitical tensions; the Pentagon launches a probe into the 2021 withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan; and the West seeks to assist the new Syrian authorities in ensuring stability. These stories have topped Thursday’s newspaper headlines across Russia. Vedomosti: Russia views Arctic development as vital amid geopolitical strains The Russian Ministry for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic has endorsed the idea to declare 2026 the Year of the Arctic in the country, a ministry official confirmed to Vedomosti. The move will help "bolster Russia’s reputation as a strong Arctic power and achieve the goals of ensuring unity and integrity in Russia’s Arctic region."

The Arctic, which covers almost 30% of Russia’s territory, has a "considerable" amount of strategic natural resources. Major industrial and infrastructure projects are underway in the region, where 86% of flammable natural gas and 21% of oil are produced, the ministry pointed out. Given the current "tense geopolitical situation," it’s highly important to continue developing the Arctic region, particularly using state-of-the-art technologies, Deputy Minister for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic Alexey Chekunkov stated. One of Russia’s key Arctic projects is the Northern Sea Route, which shortens the journey from Europe to Asia by 40% and makes it possible to implement large-scale investment plans, he added. Russian President Vladimir Putin said at "The Arctic: Territory of Dialogue" international forum on March 27 that Russia was the largest Arctic country, which stood for equal cooperation in the region. The Arctic was also mentioned with regard to Russia-US talks. Bloomberg reported on February 27, citing sources, that the two countries saw the Arctic as a potential area of economic cooperation. After years of the coronavirus pandemic and the special military operation, Russia is, in fact, reviving its active Arctic policy, political scientist Grigory Dobromelov noted. The president has set a number of goals regarding the development of the Arctic zone but the objectives may be achieved only if there is enough personnel to work in the Arctic. "In order to bring professionals there, the Arctic needs to be promoted as a modern and popular place," the expert said. For Russia, the Arctic is a geopolitically important region "where the world’s key transport and logistics route" - the Northern Sea Route - lies; and it has an "enormous" mineral resource base, Dobromelov added. "It is also an area where new technologies could be developed and tested. It’s like outer space: technologies may be brought here for durability tests. The Arctic is a testing range for cutting-edge and the most advanced solutions," the political scientist concluded. Vedomosti: Pentagon launches probe into 2021 exit of US troops from Afghanistan The Pentagon will carry out a probe into the US troops pullout from Afghanistan in August 2021, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said in a statement. "We need to conduct a comprehensive review to ensure that accountability for this event is met," the document reads. Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs Sean Parnell has been assigned to oversee the process; he will convene a Special Review Panel, Vedomosti writes. The final stage of US troop pullout from Afghanistan took place in August 2021, after weeks of the Taliban movement’s rapid advance against the government led by President Ashraf Ghani, who eventually fled Kabul. As a result, 13 US service members and 170 civilians lost their lives. The move to bring US presence in Afghanistan to an end was one of the points of criticism that the Republicans directed against then-US President Joe Biden. In particular, they compared it with the US flight from Vietnam in the spring of 1975. Critics also pointed to the decision to shut down the Bagram Air Base, leaving behind a significant stockpile of military equipment and ammunition, which ended up in the hands of the Taliban. Hegseth’s move largely has a political implication, Lev Sokolshchik, senior researcher with the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies at the Higher School of Economics, said. The expert elaborated that the Trump team will promote the preliminary and final results of the probe in their campaign against the Democrats ahead of the congressional election set for November 2026. Conducting such a review seems appropriate, provided it leads to management and organizational decisions, Vladimir Pavlov, deputy head of the Department of International Relations at Moscow State Institute of International Relations, pointed out. However, given the declared goal, it’s unlikely that the root causes of that crisis, including the swift fall of the Ghani government, will be revealed. "The question is also still open as to who should be held accountable and how. However, such probes can always be used in order to achieve narrow political goals," Pavlov concluded. Kommersant: West aims to help Damascus ensure stability The European Union on May 20 announced its decision to lift the economic sanctions that were imposed on Syria under President Bashar Assad. The statement came after US President Donald Trump promised to lift decades-long sanctions on Damascus. When explaining the need to remove the restrictions to the US Senate, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the Syrian interim government was a step away from another coup and needed support, Kommersant notes.

