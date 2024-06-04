Press review: Lavrov heads to Guinea and Russia tells West to tread lightly in arming Kiev

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov kicks off African tour with trip to Guinea; Russia issues warning to West amid supplies of long-range weapons to Ukraine; and former US President Donald Trump seeks to capitalize on his guilty verdict. These stories topped Tuesday's newspaper headlines across Russia. Vedomosti: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov begins latest African tour in Guinea On June 3, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Conakry, the capital of Guinea, for a working visit, where he met with Minister of Foreign Affairs Morisanda Kouyate, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said. This is the minister's sixth African tour in two years. Experts interviewed by Vedomosti noted that Lavrov's current tour of the continent would most likely focus on strengthening Russia's relations with the Sahel countries.

One of the questions that Lavrov discussed with his Guinean counterpart was restarting the Russian-Guinean intergovernmental committee on trade and economic cooperation, which had not met since 2019. Tamara Andreeva, junior researcher at the Russian Academy of Sciences' Institute of African Studies, told Vedomosti that Guinea is vital for Russia's interests in the Sahel region because it provides access to the sea. Meanwhile, Russia’s Rusal has a long history of operating in Guinea. Its Guinean enterprises, Kindia Mining Company and Friguia bauxite-alumina complex, supply raw materials to Russian manufacturers. Rusal is implementing a project to develop Dian Dian, the world's largest bauxite mine. The corporation has invested over $300 mln in Guinea. Andreeva added that neither the coup nor sanctions have stopped Rusal's efforts in Guinea, where the company also carries out important humanitarian work, as it funds the training of local medical experts, constructs hospitals, and has joined the fight against the Ebola epidemic. "Russian-Guinean relations go back to Soviet times: the beginnings of Rusal's activity in building factories and the railway started back then. In addition, Guinea has the highest number of state-provided places in Russian institutions of any country in the region, with 450 places available for the 2023 - 2024 academic year," the expert noted. Spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova confirmed to Vedomosti that in addition to Guinea, Lavrov "is planning visits to several countries on the continent," but did not specify them. Russia remains interested in Central and Western Africa against the backdrop of the decline of French influence there, researcher at the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences Grigory Lukyanov told the newspaper. "Moscow needs infrastructure in the form of efficient consular assistance and a legal framework. This requires the approval of governments," the expert commented on Lavrov’s frequent visits to the region. Izvestia: West should consider consequences of transferring long-range weapons to Ukraine - Russian diplomat The West may send official military contingents to Ukraine, Head of Russia’s Delegation to the Vienna Negotiations on Military Security and Arms Control Konstantin Gavrilov said in an interview with Izvestia. In addition, he believes it is possible that Germany will eventually provide Kiev with Taurus long-range cruise missiles. Nevertheless, Moscow is ready for any scenario and Western countries should think long and hard about the consequences of transferring long-range weapons to Ukraine, he noted. ""The military leadership decides all this. The president spoke quite clearly about the consequences of all this during his visit to Uzbekistan when he warned Western 'non-partners' that they are densely populated," Gavrilov said, commenting on how Russia might react to possible strikes deep into Russian territory. "Some of them have already lost their minds, and we need them to think about the consequences of using long-range weapons on Russian territory. There is a limit to everything - our president and foreign minister have spoken clearly on this matter. Let [the West] think seriously before doing this," he added. At the same time, Gavrilov noted that it is necessary to complete the special military operation in Ukraine in 2-3 years, before the West organizes the production of shells. "I don't see them increasing the supply of weapons. It seems to me quite the opposite - there is a shortage of artillery shells, NATO and US warehouses are empty, the Czech Republic can't fulfill orders for the production of shells, they can't get the 800,000 they need from around the world. 150-mm Italian [shells] do not fit the Spanish [facilities] <...> They are in complete disarray. But the West will take two to three years to set up production - during this time we need to settle things with Ukraine," Gavrilov noted. He also noted that Russia is aware of 14 US sabotage and reconnaissance groups on the territory of Ukraine. However, foreign mercenaries in Ukraine are being eliminated faster than they are coming in, Gavrilov added. "The problem is that the recruitment process seems to continue," he told the newspaper. Vedomosti: Donald Trump wants to use his loss in court to help him win presidency Former US President Donald Trump should forget about running for president after being found guilty of falsifying records, say 49% of respondents in a joint ABC News/Ipsos poll conducted May 31-June 1. But the former president and his campaign team have other plans, as they seek to use the court defeat to their advantage, helping Trump to victory in November, Vedomosti writes.

