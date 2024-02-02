Press review: Skeptic Hungary waives veto to pass Kiev aid and West vows more Ukraine arms

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. EU leaders unanimously backed a new 50 bln euro aid package for Kiev after skeptic Hungary caved in to Brussels’ pressure to waive its veto; Brussels and Washington are vowing to send more smart bombs to Ukraine and train more soldiers for their proxy conflict; and the BRICS group may face expansion risks as more countries worldwide seek to join the club. These stories topped Friday’s newspaper headlines across Russia. Vedomosti: EU cows skeptic Budapest to get unanimous backing for 50 bln euros in Kiev aid At an extraordinary summit meeting in Brussels on Thursday, the leaders of all 27 European Union member states unanimously agreed to extend 50 bln euros in new financial aid to Ukraine. The bloc also approved earmarking returns earned on frozen Russian assets toward assistance for Kiev, according to the European Council’s post-summit statement.

According to the deal, the EU will provide Ukraine with a 50 bln euro aid package provided that Kiev complies with democratic principles and respects human rights, including minority rights. In a nod to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a longstanding critic of financing Ukraine, Brussels will conduct an annual review of Kiev’s progress on meeting the terms for receiving the aid and may revise the amount of assistance. In addition, EU leaders instructed the relevant ministers to approve an increase in funds for military support under the European Peace Facility by March. Following the summit, EC President Ursula von der Leyen pledged to send more tanks and helicopters and as many as 1 mln rounds of ammunition to Ukraine by the end of 2024. To Artyom Sokolov, researcher at the Institute of International Studies at Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO University), the decision to keep funneling aid to Kiev made at the summit resulted from a compromise on the part of Budapest, which had been subjected to a undisguised pressure campaign by Brussels. He called the potential revision of the aid package in two years, if need be, a victory for Budapest. "Hungary successfully used this situation to maximum advantage, while it was able to avoid measures of overt pressure from Brussels and other European countries," Sokolov emphasized. Moreover, the agreement does not mean that the EU will be able to easily agree on yet more support for Ukraine in the future or without a heated debate, he argued. For its part, Ukraine-aid-skeptic Hungary agreed to waive its veto under great pressure, while the Europeans only partially agreed to meet Budapest’s conditions, Kirill Teremetsky, an expert at the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies at the Higher School of Economics (HSE University), noted. "It feels like the EU has gone on an offensive against Hungary, and that from now on Brussels will exert even more pressure on Orban," the expert said. Under these circumstances, Hungary will have to make concessions, Teremetsky believes. "But Budapest will definitely refuse to [concede anything] as regards respecting the rights of the ethnic Hungarian minority in [the far western Ukrainian region of] Transcarpathia, nor will it be sending any weapons to Kiev, in line with its longstanding position as the sole representative of the ‘party of peace’ within the entire EU," the expert concluded. Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Brussels ups proxy ante, vows to send more funds, smart bombs to Kiev Kiev’s adoption of draconian conscription rules in its desperate drive to mobilize yet more troops for its flagging forces comes as the 27 EU member states unanimously agreed in Brussels to allocate 50 bln euros in new aid for Ukraine. The fresh assistance comes just as Kiev is running out of funds and means that Ukrainian troops will receive new weapons, ammunition and other necessary resources. Numerous media reports have detailed how Ukrainian soldiers are being actively trained in EU countries. The United States is not lagging behind either, which indicates that the conflict may escalate further. US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland announced on a recent visit to Kiev the delivery of Ground Launched Small Diameter Bomb (GLSDB) smart bombs for the Ukrainian armed forces in the near future, stating with confidence that 2024 would bring "certain successes" to Ukrainian troops on the battlefield. Meanwhile, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell promised to add another 20,000 troops to the 40,000 Ukrainian soldiers who have almost completed training in Europe by the end of next summer. Encouraged by these statements coming from Western leaders, Kirill Budanov, head of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR), said that, "Ukrainian forces will embark on a new counteroffensive as early as the spring of 2024." Soldiers from Ukraine seem to be undergoing training on GLSDB bombs in the United States and Europe. "This training will certainly make a contribution to improving the Ukrainian combat capabilities, but it would hardly make up for the shortage of personnel resulting from last year’s failed offensive," military analyst Lieutenant General (Ret.) Yury Netkachev told Nezavisimaya Gazeta. According to the expert, for Ukraine to go on the offensive, as Budanov wants, it needs well-trained reserves, but none are available any longer within the Ukrainian armed forces. However, he views the EU’s agreement to provide Ukraine with 50 bln euros in new consolidated aid as a very bad scenario for Russia. "This creates serious grounds for Kiev to start a new offensive," he added. Former Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada (parliament) member Oleg Tsaryov argues that, while it will be difficult for the European Union to send more shells to Ukraine for the time being, there is one thing that can help the Ukrainians partially offset that shortage: first-person view (FPV) drones. Developing jamming systems and upgrading drones will be a priority task for the Russian defense industry, he argues. "Such drones will need almost no communication with the operator, and downing them will be next to impossible. China already has such technology. That [combatant] part, which will be able to quickly readjust itself, will succeed," he forecasts. Izvestia: BRICS may face expansion risks as it lures more countries to join The status of a BRICS partner country will be functionally as close to full-fledged membership in the group as possible, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Izvestia. So far, around 30 countries have formally expressed their interest in joining the group. As this year’s BRICS chair, Russia will work proactively on issues concerning the group’s cooperation with other nations and will also formulate a new category of member countries.