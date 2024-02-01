BRICS countries back Russia's plans as chair of organization at Sherpa meeting — diplomat

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Representatives of BRICS member countries have pledged support for Russia's plans as chair of the association, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Russia's BRICS Sherpa Sergey Ryabkov said at a press conference following the first meeting of the BRICS sherpas and sous-sherpas under Russia’s chairmanship.

According to the minister, ten working sessions were held over the past three days, during which representatives of Russian ministries and agencies, businesses and academic circles presented detailed briefings on the key areas of cooperation in BRICS and initiatives of Russia’s BRICS chairmanship. "We highly appreciate that our partners have assured their support for our chairmanship plans and their readiness for vigorous joint work this year," the deputy minister said.

Ryabkov added that fruitful and constructive discussions were held on a range of topics within the "three baskets" of cooperation in BRICS: politics and security, economy and finance, and humanitarian ties.

"We discussed pressing issues in the areas of trade and investment, transportation and logistics, energy, technology, innovation and sustainable development. We exchanged views on strengthening cooperation in education, healthcare and sports, and reaffirmed the focus on maintaining and deepening business and expert ties," he added.