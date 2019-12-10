{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: What the Normandy Quartet agreed on and WADA slaps four-year ban on Russia

Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, December 10
© Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

 

Izvestia: Hours-long Normandy Four summit results in three-point communique

Leaders of the Normandy Four group agreed at the summit in Paris on implementing three key points outlined in their joint communique. After nearly six hours of work, the deadlines were set for disengaging forces and hardware, and for swapping detainees. In addition, the sides agreed on holding the next Normandy summit in four months. However, the leaders admitted that they failed to come to terms on some pressing topics, in particular, on control over the Ukrainian border, Izvestia writes.

Besides, Moscow and Kiev managed to discuss another vital issue of bilateral relations: at a separate meeting, the Ukrainian and Russian delegations focused on gas transit through Ukraine, as the current contract expires on December 31. However, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky noted that the parties just started dialogue on this issue. A decision will be made after the heads of respective agencies hold meetings. In the coming four months, foreign ministers and advisers to the four leaders should try to lay the groundwork for the next summit.

Read also

The four heads of state signed a joint communique confirming that they had reached several key agreements. According to the three-point document, the Minsk deal remains the foundation for the Normandy Four group’s work. One of the key achievements of the summit is that all four leaders agreed on amending the Ukrainian constitution based on the Steinmeier formula. Besides, the summit’s participants backed a ceasefire implementation in Donbass by the end of this year, agreed on disengaging forces and means on the contact line in three areas and also tasked the Trilateral Contact Group with facilitating a prisoner swap. Zelensky stressed that by December 31, a full ceasefire must be implemented and all participants of the Normandy Four group will control the process.

The sides also confirmed their desire to carry out an all-for-all prisoner exchange by December 31 and the Ukrainian president said December 24 would be the best date. Zelensky also stressed the importance of disarmament in Donbass, saying that only after it, other points of the Minsk deal could be implemented.

At their next summit, the leaders will focus on establishing Ukraine’s full control over the entire border.

Russian President Vladimir Putin highlighted the need for carrying out political reform in Ukraine, namely introducing the law on a special status for certain areas in Donbass and amending the country’s constitution. Moscow insists on amnesty for parties to the conflict and confirms the agreement on the all-for-all prisoner swap. Putin also stressed that a direct dialogue between Kiev and Donbass was an important point of the Minsk agreements, without which the conflict could not be solved.

In general, the Paris meeting confirmed that there is no alternative to the Minsk deal and enabled the sides to bring their positions closer on the Ukrainian settlement. The summit also demonstrated the Zelensky administration’s ability to negotiate. However, now Kiev needs to fulfill on the ground what has been agreed on in writing.

 

Media: WADA slaps toughest-ever sanctions on Russian athletes

Russian sports has been hit by a major calamity in its history. The World Anti-Doping Agency’s Executive Committee has punished Russia for "manipulating" the database of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory with its harshest-ever package of sanctions. This decision by WADA signals a real peak in Russia’s doping crisis, which flared up in late 2015, Kommersant writes.

In the next four years, Russian athletes will have to perform under a neutral status at major international competitions, including at the Tokyo and Beijing Olympics, and at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Russia’s Olympic teams will lose a whole slew of top athletes, who were previously suspended over doping charges. Among them are swimmer Yuliya Efimova, tennis player Maria Sharapova, speed skaters Pavel Kulizhnikov and Denis Yuskov. A major blow to Russia’s reputation will be another ban on hosting or bidding for hosting major events. This could target nearly a dozen prestigious competitions, including the 2022 FIVB Volleyball World Championship, the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship in St. Petersburg and the Summer Universiade in Yekaterinburg in 2023.

Read also
Medvedev says WADA’s decision is continuation of anti-Russian hysteria

Izvestia writes that although it may seem that the new sanctions are similar to the ones against Russia before the PyeongChang Olympics, now WADA has no questions for the Russian Olympic Committee. If the International Olympic Committee does not suspend it, Russian athletes will go to Tokyo as part of the ROC team. WADA does not only seek a neutral status, but is also against any form of identification, including the brand Olympic athletes from Russia, under which Russian athletes competed at the 2018 PyeongChang Games. However, Russian athletes, who did not compete before 2016, won’t face any problems with access to the Tokyo Games.

Speaking on Russia’s chances of winning its lawsuit in the Court of Arbitration for Sport, RUSADA Director General Yuri Ganus told reporters "there were no such prospects." Sports agent Andrei Mitkov told Kommersant Russia was unlikely to win this battle, stressing that it was senseless to contest "manipulations" in the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory’s database.

Yury Zaitsev, a sports attorney, told Izvestia that this December, independent Russian experts published an investigation indicating that some changes to the database could have been made from outside. If Russia manages to convince the CAS that WADA did not take this into account, the decision could be reviewed, he noted.

 

Kommersant: Russian top diplomat heading to Oval Office

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay a visit to Washington, D.C. on Tuesday for the second time during Donald Trump’s presidency. Lavrov is scheduled to hold talks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, after which the sides will hold a news conference. The Russian top diplomat will also meet with US President Donald Trump. A diplomatic source told Kommersant that this meeting was a key condition for Lavrov’s visit to Washington. One of the reasons why Russia sought guarantees for this meeting with Trump is the so-called reciprocity principle, the paper says. Over all the previous years, the US Secretaries of State, who came to Russia, were received by President Vladimir Putin. That’s why the Russian delegation flew to Washington, D.C. expecting a full-fledged program. According to Kommersant, the Russian delegates will also meet with American political scientists, including CEO of the Center for the National Interest Dmitri Simes.

Kommersant recalls that Lavrov’s previous visit to Washington resulted in two scandals. First, US media reports alleged citing sources that Trump shared with Lavrov classified data about Syria, which had been obtained by Israeli intelligence. Both Trump and Lavrov rejected the claims.

Another scandal was linked to the fact that only two photographers were allowed to attend Trump’s meeting with the Russian delegation. The White House press service did not publish photos taken by Trump’s personal photographer, and US media outlets had to post photos by Lavrov’s photographer, Alexander Scherbak, who works for TASS. Some US TV channels even refused to show these photos in a sign of protest.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: US deal with Taliban could be costly for Russia

The United States has revealed its plans about the future of its contingent in Afghanistan. Amid reports about resumed peace talks in Qatar between US representatives and the Taliban (outlawed in Russia), US Defense Secretary Mark Esper announced plans to redeploy US forces from across the world, even from Afghanistan, to the Asia-Pacific region, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes. According to the Pentagon chief, this move was aimed at containing "the revisionist powers" of Russia and China. The forces are expected to be deployed in response to a certain signal and in case with the Asia-Pacific region, if there is such a signal, Esper said, calling it a priority region.

Read also
Russia welcomes Trump’s remarks on renewing negotiations with Taliban, says envoy

Russia remains an important party to the Afghan settlement and the US sought to consult with it, especially ahead of the challenging rounds of talks in Qatar, the paper writes. After US President Donald Trump, who paid a surprise visit to Afghanistan on November 28, reported about restarting talks with the Taliban, Moscow welcomed this step.

However, a possible deal between Washington and the Taliban, if implemented, could deal a heavy blow to Russian interests, the paper says. "As far as the long-term prospect is concerned, the risks for Russia related to the US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan are higher than the risks of continuing this mission in Afghanistan," Omar Nessar, Director of the Russian Center for Contemporary Afghan Studies, told the paper.

"Obviously, Moscow understands this and that’s why Russia did not seriously oppose the US presence in Afghanistan. Russia’s position changed only after it became clear that the Americans made a decision on withdrawing the contingent," he noted. Therefore, reports on a possible redeployment of US military from Afghanistan to the Asia-Pacific region signal greater risks for Russia, the expert said.

 

Kommersant: With Brexit looming, Russia eyes chances of improving ties with London

This week, the United Kingdom will go to the polls, after which British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has a chance of keeping his post. Whoever becomes the new British leader, he will go down in history as the premier under whom Britain left the European Union, Kommersant writes. Now Brexit has been delayed again until January 31. The outcome of the December 12 elections will decide on whether Brexit will occur and under what conditions.

Read also
Britain soars to new highs in its anti-Russian policies, says Moscow

No matter who wins Thursday’s election, the future historic shift will inevitably compel London to decide how to build its relations with the rest of the world and Moscow, the paper writes. Dialogue with Russia is far from being among London’s priorities because after the poisoning of former Russian military intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, bilateral relations have been frozen. Meanwhile, Brexit could give bilateral ties a chance.

"In theory, Brexit furnishes grounds for an inventory of relations - at least trade and economic ties, if the British want this themselves," a Russian diplomatic source told the paper. According to Director of the European Leadership Network Adam Thomson, Britain thinks that Moscow is responsible for the deterioration in ties and it means that it’s up to Russia to make the first step. However, Moscow is not very interested in this, and London has taken a wait-and-see approach, so no breakthrough is on the horizon, he pointed out.

After Brexit, the UK is expected to sign documents on sanctions against Russia, and probably, those sanctions endorsed by the EU will remain in place, British political scientist James Nixey, who heads the Russia and Eurasia Program at Chatham House, told the paper. London is unlikely to toughen its policy on Moscow, the expert said, not ruling out that the UK could soften some positions on searching for new markets despite the general critical mood against Russia.

 

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: WADA to decide on fate of Russian sports and will new OPEC+ cuts help Russia
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, December 9
Read more
Putin notes importance of meeting with Lukashenko ahead of Union State treaty anniversary
"Our colleagues at the government level, ministers, chairmen of governments have done quite a lot to analyze what had been done within the framework of the Union State treaty", said Russian President
Read more
Russian cutting-edge missile corvette enters White Sea for state trials
The corvette will test-fire its main missile system against various types of targets, according to the Northern Fleet's press office
Read more
Putin having tete-a-tete meeting with Macron ahead of Normandy Quartet summit
Before the talks with the French leader, the Russian president had a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel while Macron spoke with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky
Read more
Kiev names four key issues for Ukraine at Normandy Four summit
The first issue is return of all detainees from Russia and Donbass, said Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council Aleksei Danilov
Read more
Russia’s next-generation armored vehicle to enter state trials in spring
The Atlet is currently completing preliminary tests
Read more
Medvedev says WADA’s decision is continuation of anti-Russian hysteria
The prime minister believes that the country should appeal the decision of the World Anti-Doping Agency on Russia
Read more
Ukraine offers unacceptable conditions for transit of Russian gas — Putin
The Russian president noted that he hopes that the conditions will change through negotiations
Read more
Share of modern weapons in Russian army should reach 70% in 2020, minister says
First of all, this concerns strategic nuclear forces, precision weapons and aerospace defense, according to the minister
Read more
Opposition heads to Russian embassy in Minsk to protest against integration
Several hundred opposition members came to October Square holding nationalist white-red-white flags and chanting "Live Belarus"
Read more
Competing under national flag is right, not privilege – FIE President
Alisher Usmanov said that the ruthless fight against doping shall not be turned into lynching and the application of new sanctions for the second time for the same doping violation
Read more
Russia’s top brass mulls arming military pilots with PP-2000 submachine gun
A more compact PP-2000 submachine gun is meant to replace the Kalashnikov AKS-74U assault rifle
Read more
Putin: Georgian national killed in Berlin was one of organizers of Moscow subway blasts
Putin reminded that the Georgian national participated in combat on the side of separatists in the Caucasus
Read more
Kiev approves scenario of Donbass reintegration at defense council’s closed-door meeting
The meeting also touched upon a strategy of territorial defense
Read more
Minsk and Moscow yet to agree on eight integration roadmaps
"The task is to harmonize the entire legal framework, both Belarusian and Russia, with hundreds of laws and dozens of intergovernmental agreements by June 1, 2020", Belarusian Ambassador to Russia Vladimir Semashko noted
Read more
Putin congratulates Lukashenko on 20th anniversary of signing Union State Treaty
Putin highly appreciates progress reached between the two countries over the past years on the path towards integration and cooperation
Read more
Fordow modernization project in Iran will be fully implemented — Russian diplomat
On December 5, Russia’s TVEL fuel company informed Teheran that it had suspended work on a project to revamp two chains of gas centrifuges at Iran’s Fordow facility
Read more
Russia is ahead of US in hypersonic weapons development - Pentagon chief
Mark Esper said that "the department is investing every dollar it can" in order to gain an advance in hypersonic weapons
Read more
Ukrainian settlement depends on fulfilling earlier decisions, Russian diplomat says
Moscow treats the idea of expanding the Normandy format negatively
Read more
Russia will not take part in Miss Universe 2019
The prospective participant Alina Sanko does not have enough time to get a US visa and prepare for the Miss Universe pageant, director of the Miss Russia contest Anastasia Belyak said
Read more
Russia may file appeal to CAS since WADA's decision violates Olympic Charter — Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that "we have all the reasons to file an appeal" to the Court of Arbitration for Sport
Read more
China imposes sanctions on US
China urges US to stop interfering in its internal affairs, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said
Read more
Putin satisfied with Normandy Quartet summit results
Russian President Vladimir Putin also held separate talks with the leaders of France, Germany and Ukraine
Read more
Zelensky to discuss prisoner swap, ceasefire and troops withdrawal in Paris
The spokesperson Yulia Mendel stressed that the meeting of the Normandy Four leaders was a real chance for achieving ceasefire in Donbass
Read more
Gazprom CEO calls Power of Siberia pillar of gas transportation system in east Russia
"We have chosen the gas pipeline’s route to ensure that it can reach as many settlements as possible", Alexei Miller said
Read more
Astronauts begin operation on SpaceX Dragon’s docking with ISS
The effort is carried out by the European Space Agency astronaut Luca Parmitano
Read more
Bogus borders: FSB nabs crook from CIS in act of duping migrants into illegal crossing
The fraudster installed fake border posts in a forest in Russia’s Leningrad Region near the Finnish border to deceive a group of four foreign nationals
Read more
Russia’s Su-57 fifth-generation fighter performs 16 test flights with new 2nd stage engine
The Su-57 with the second stage engine known as Item 30 performed its debut flight in December 2017
Read more
Pompeo to meet with Lavrov on December 10
After the negotiations and communication in the format of a working lunch, the ministers will also hold a joint press conference
Read more
Russian cutting-edge corvette test-fires cruise missiles in White Sea trials
The corvette fired the missiles against a simulated enemy’s surface ships
Read more
Erdogan says he wants to discuss situation in Libya with Putin
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Libya risks turning into "another Syria"
Read more
Ukraine’s top diplomat says peace in Ukraine is Zelensky’s only goal at Paris summit
"Peace, security and development in a single, democratic country is the only goal of the president and the entire negotiating team", Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadim Pistaiko said
Read more
Northern Fleet to create air defense ‘dome’ over Russian Arctic with S-400 missile systems
Russia continues building ramified military infrastructure in the Arctic, including hi-tech lighting systems to monitor the situation in the air, on the ground and under the water, according to the Fleet top brass
Read more
Normandy Four leaders finish summit on Ukrainian settlement
The meeting lasted for two hours and 20 minutes
Read more
WADA rules to ban Russia for four years from Olympics and world championships
WADA has also banned Russian state officials, ROC and RPC officials from attending global sports tournaments
Read more
Russian-Ukrainian gas agreement should be mutually beneficial, says PM
Dmitry Medvedev noted that Ukraine received Russian gas through reverse flow supplies, "but at a much higher price than it could"
Read more
Russian figure-skaters won 12 medals in Grand Prix finals
The US team is second
Read more
WADA may strip Moscow lab of right to test blood samples
"That’s why we will have to think how to quickly deliver blood samples to Europe", Deputy Director General of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency Margarita Pakhnotskaya said
Read more
Two-day rally in protest against closer integration with Russia ends in Minsk
Opposition activists agreed to hold another rally on December 20
Read more
Resolution of issue in Donbass impossible without ensuring security first — Zelensky
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky admitted that many issues remained open at the Paris summit
Read more
All new Russian warships fit to carry Tsirkon hypersonic missiles — shipbuilders’ chief
Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said at the ministry’s conference call on Monday that the Russian Navy would increase the number of warships capable of carrying Tsirkon hypersonic missiles
Read more
WADA’s vice president says insisted on tougher sanctions against Russian sports
The high-ranking official stood for full disqualification of Russia from world sports as she believes that Russia caused the biggest scandal ever in the history of sports worldwide
Read more
Advanced S-300V4 air defense missile system enters service in Russia’s Far East
The Eastern Military District’s anti-aircraft gunners earlier learnt to operate the new system at the Kapustin Yar training range in the southern Astrakhan Region, the press office informed
Read more
IMF reaches agreement with Kiev on $5.5 bln loan - statement
The call with Vladimir Zelensky was very constructive, the IMF Managing Director said
Read more
Putin says there is no alternative to Minsk Agreements
Russian President Vladimir Putin has noted "a thaw" in the situation with settling the crisis in Ukraine
Read more
Protesters handed a resolution of protest to the Russian embassy in Minsk
Police beef up security outside Russian embassy in Minsk amid opposition rally
Read more
Balkan Stream ready to receive gas from TurkStream starting January 1
This week, Bulgaria will start filling the 11-kilometer section of the gas pipeline on its territory with gas, while Turkey — the 140-kilometer sector, according to the operator
Read more
Russia boosts air component of its nuclear triad
This work has provided "the planned number of combat-fit strategic bombers" in the fleet of long-range aviation, the defense minister said
Read more
Russia to challenge WADA’s ruling with arbitration court in Lausanne
A meeting of RUSADA’s Supervisory Board will be held on December 19
Read more
Belarusian leader hopes Union State Treaty’s implementation will see a new boost
According to Lukashenko, "at the current stage commitment to the unifying idea is of great importance"
Read more
Normandy Four summit kicks off in Paris
Putin and Zelensky met each other in person for the first time
Read more