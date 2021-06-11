Risen Energy unveils NewT@N at SNEC 2021

NINGBO, China, June 11. /PRNewswire/ Amidst a jam-packed SNEC 2021, Risen Energy Co., Ltd ("Risen Energy"), a leading Tier 1 manufacturer of high-performance solar photovoltaic products, captured the attention of exhibitors and attendees with the launch of NewT@N, the industry's first mass-produced solar module with up to 700W output.

Unveiled on June 3, the NewT@N module heralds the arrival of the PV 7.0 era and promises more stable performance and higher power generation in a single 210mm-sized silicon wafer. NewT@N is short for New Tunneling oxide/amorphous-Si (@) N-type technology. The '@' stands for the combined passivation of oxide (o) and amorphous-Si (a). Through NewT@N technology, Risen Energy is able to solve the high surface recombination rate issue of traditional PERC cell on metal areas which improves Voc and cell efficiency. NewT@N is the latest example of how Risen Energy is harnessing its industry-leading module technology to meet the mounting global demand for a green energy revolution and is doing its part to reach the goal of net zero emissions.

"As the world continues its journey towards a carbon-neutral future, installed green energy capacity is growing at a rapid pace. Hundreds of new companies have emerged in the market, and the PV industry is facing an unprecedented surge of opportunities and challenges. At Risen Energy, our national-level scientific research institutions and international-certified laboratories have enabled us to be at the forefront of this transformation. With our latest PV modules based on a 210mm silicon wafer platform, we can effectively drive down the cost per kilowatt-hour, generate the highest revenue possible for customers, and contribute to the global reduction of carbon emissions," said the Company.

The NewT@N 700W high-power solar module uses advanced technologies, such as the non-destructive slicing of half-cut solar cells, multi-busbar (MBB) and high-density packaging, to improve efficiency and effectively reduce the risk of cell cracking and hotspots. Furthermore, the module combines the advantages of, and complements, both TOPCon and HJT next-generation solar cell technologies. As a result, NewT@N boasts an overall module efficiency of 22.5 percent, with controlled costs under mass-production standards.

NewT@N is also a shining example of Risen Energy's new low voltage, high current series. Low voltage products, such as 210mm-sized silicon wafers, can carry higher loads and house more installed capacity. Based on estimates compared to traditional 182mm-sized modules with 540W output, NewT@N significantly increases power generation efficiency and stable performance while reducing costs. The module delivers a 6.6 percent reduction in floor space and a 29.63 percent increase in installed capacity — lowering overall BOS costs by between 6.68 and 8.95 percent, and LCOE costs by between 4.84 and 6.16 percent.

With the PV 7.0 era fast approaching, the launch of NewT@N is poised to push the industry to new heights. Looking ahead, Risen Energy will continue to leverage its leading technologies to remain up-to-date with current power generation outlets, promote the reduction of LCOE costs, and ultimately bring greater benefits to customers. At the same time, the company will continually invest in R&D in order to meet the needs of the green energy revolution and usher in the global era of net zero emissions.

About Risen Energy

Risen Energy is a leading, global, Tier1, "AAA" credit-rated manufacturer of high-performance solar photovoltaic products and provider of total business solutions for power generation. The Company, founded in 1986 and publicly listed in 2010, compels value generation for its global customers. Techno-commercial innovation, underpinned by consummate quality and support, encircle Risen Energy's total Solar PV business solutions which are among the most powerful and cost-effective in the industry. With local market presence, and strong financial bankability status, we are committed, and able, to build strategic, mutually beneficial collaborations with our partners, as together we capitalize on the rising value of green energy.