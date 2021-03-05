ZTE Releases Precise RAN Solution and Industry-first NodeEngine Commercial Use

SHENZHEN, China, March 5. /PRNewswire/. ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today has released the Precise RAN Solution White Paper for the upgrade of digital economy, and the NodeEngine Technology White Paper together with China Mobile for digital transformation of the industrial park, as well as the industry-first NodeEngine commercial case.

With the theme of precise industry empowerment, the release conference of ZTE Precise RAN & NodeEngine has been held online. At this conference, representatives from industry-leading enterprises, such as Xinfengming Group (one of the biggest manufactures in polyester industry) and China Southern Power Grid, have shared the latest achievements in 5G-assisted digital upgrades in industrial internet and power industry, focusing on the digital transformation, 5G application development, and industrial ecology.

Precise RAN Helps Build the Foundation of Digital Economy

Digital economy is now leading the trend. The construction of new infrastructure is the core driver of the continuous development of digital economy. 5G has become an important engine of new infrastructure. As a road builder of digital economy, ZTE focuses on three technological fields: ultimate network, precision cloud and network and platform empowerment, and paves the way for industrial upgrades with innovation, ingenuity, and patience, to empower all industries to accelerate their digital transformation and inject 5G into the industry as a road builder of digital economy.

Applications in vertical industries have diverse requirements, involving the media, power, mining, transportation, medical care, education, and so many other fields. Telecommunications networks need to provide differentiated and deterministic service experiences, and provide ultimate performance guarantee in terms of latency, reliability and speed. Under this background, ZTE has proposed the Precise RAN Solution. Through precision planning, precision slicing, precision identification, precision scheduling, precision measurement, and precision O&M, Precise RAN allocates the most reasonable wireless resources and the most suitable wireless functions for 5G applications in the vertical industries, thus providing accurate service guarantee and efficient utilization of wireless resource, and providing a solid foundation for 5G services in various industries.

NodeEngine Accelerates Park Digital Transformation

Facing the future wave of large-scale digital transformation of enterprises, accelerating the construction of smart parks becomes a top priority. ZTE has released NodeEngine solution, expecting to help enterprises to localize digital applications with possible minimum costs and time by providing service isolation and protection, streamline QoS, high-precision positioning and self-service management capabilities.

In addition, the solution ensures the security of enterprise production information, and creates a local intelligent and on-demand network oriented to vertical applications for operators and enterprises, thus accelerating the incubation of 5G applications in industrial park, and promoting the digital transformation and upgrade process of industrial parks.

In 2019, ZTE, Xinfengming Group and China Mobile jointly deployed an all-round 5G digital solution in a 5G smart factory in Zhejiang Province, China, including applications such as 5G inspection robot with AI-based 8K machine vision, unmanned 5G AGV, panoramic HD video surveillance, etc.

Moreover, the three parties have accomplished industry-first NodeEngine commercial use recently to realize rapid deployment of private network with low-cost, while ensuring data security. At the same time, the local O&M portal of NodeEngine can be used to view the network quality in real time, so as to achieve flexible management and control. This enhances the production management capability for the enterprise, and improves the production efficiency and product quality management and control.

This 5G smart factory has won the first prize in China's largest 5G application contest "Blooming Cup" from among 3731 projects. The Xinfengming Group, empowered by 5G, has fully built an ecosystem, made up of Internet, chemical fiber and four-chain coordination (industry chain, supply chain, service chain and value chain). This rapidly supports the implementation of the enterprise capacity multiplication plan. In the last three years, the total capacity has doubled to 10 million tons per year. In 2025, the comprehensive capacity will increase to 20 million tons per year.

At present, 5G has entered into the key stage of integration and innovation. The collaboration trend of multiple parties, including telecom operators, equipment vendors, and vertical industries, has come into being. ZTE is committed to being a road builder of the digital economy and will continue to consolidate the path of industrial upgrading for all industry partners, and work with its partners to embrace a new era of comprehensive digital transformation of the economy and society.

The following is the link to access the NodeEngine White Paper :

https://res-www.zte.com.cn/mediares/zte/Files/PDF/white_book/202102251538.pdf

The following is the link to access the Precise RAN Solution White Paper:

https://res-www.zte.com.cn/mediares/zte/Files/PDF/white_book/202103050922.pdf

