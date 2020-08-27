TE Connectivity introduces two-lane 28G NRZ or 56G PAM-4 I/O interconnect solution

SHANGHAI, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity (TE), a world leader in innovative connectivity solutions for high-speed computing and networking applications, extends its small form-factor pluggable (SFP) product portfolio with new, small form-factor pluggable double density (SFP-DD) products for input/output (I/O) interconnects. The "double density" new cages and surface mount connectors can offer two-channel data transmission, instead of the traditional one-channel in an SFP architecture, which helps data center systems to enable doubled port density with faster data transfer rates.

Compared to SFP28/SFP56 product portfolio, SFP-DD solutions can offer higher density and better signal integrity while freeing up PCB and faceplate space in comparison with QSFP28/QSFP56. SFP-DD connectors feature a two-lane interface and can provide data rates up to 28G NRZ and 56G PAM-4 protocols with a roadmap to 112G PAM-4, up to 56 Gbps or 112 Gbps. Both new cages and connectors are backwards compatible to existing SFP products, which can enable easy upgrades to existing SFP series applications. They can offer system design flexibility, customizable solutions to support thermal management, cable length and stacked configurations. Our SFP-DD interconnect solution can offer superior thermal management with TE's innovative thermal bridge technology.

"SFP-DD products can offer a compact and efficient interconnection for high-speed I/O data transmission," said Jimmy Ju, product manager at TE's Data and Devices business unit. "They can address server challenges generated by underpopulated lanes and evolving bandwidth demands, supporting networking to offer optimal performance by taking advantage of their high density."

To learn more about TE's SFP-DD products, click here.

ABOUT TE CONNECTIVITY

TE Connectivity is a $13 billion global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With nearly 80,000 employees, including more than 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 150 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn , Facebook , WeChat and Twitter .

TE Connectivity, TE, TE connectivity (logo), and EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS are trademarks owned or licensed by the TE Connectivity Ltd. family of companies. Other product and/or company names might be trademarks of their respective owners.

CONTACT: Priscilla Teng, TE Connectivity, +86 18818200337, priscilla.teng@te.com