Apstra's Jeff Doyle Releases First Intent-Based Networking for Dummies Book

MENLO PARK, California, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeff Doyle, Member of Technical Staff at Apstra , the pioneer of intent-based networking and multinational software company automating the data center network, today published his first Intent-Based Networking for Dummies book. The book provides a roadmap for companies developing an intent-based networking (IBN) architectural framework and empowers organizations to transform network architecture and operations with IBN.

"In recent years, intent-based networking has become a hot buzzword that many organizations aim to implement, but that few truly understand," said Jeff Doyle, Member of Technical Staff at Apstra and author of Intent-Based Networking for Dummies. "With this book, we strive to shed light on what IBN really is, what makes a solid blueprint for implementation, and where the technology fits into one's digital transformation efforts."

Intent-based networking, which Doyle describes in his book, is a key element to the success of digital transformation. However, too many organizations lack the resources to understand how to implement its architecture and leverage its benefits to support digital transformation endeavors. From specific use cases to deployment strategies, the book offers unparalleled insight into transforming and operating networks by supporting rapid, at-scale changes, making the network more autonomic throughout its life cycle, and providing up-to-date insights into the network.

"Organizations that don't adjust their operational practices are three times more likely to fail in their digital business transformation," said Mansour Karam, President and Founder of Apstra. "At Apstra, we provide our customers with the support necessary to adjust operational practices and implement intent-based networking to create an agile network that promotes change. Our hope is that this book equips organizations of all types with the knowledge they need to take the first steps toward this transformation."

With more than 30 years of experience specializing in IBN, IP routing protocols, complex BGP policy, SDN/NFV, and data center fabrics, Doyle has designed or assisted in the design of large-scale IP and IPv6 service provider networks in 26 countries over six continents. Doyle has served as the go-to author for software-defined networking, penning books such as CCIE Professional Development: Routing TCP/IP, Volumes I and II; OSPF and IS-IS: Choosing an IGP for Large-Scale Networks; and Software-Defined Networking: Anatomy of OpenFlow.

Doyle takes readers deeper into the reality of IBN. Specific topics include:

The fundamental characteristics of intent-based networking

Planning for a successful intent-based networking architecture

Extracting actionable insights with intent-based analytics

The importance of continual automation and validation in operations

How to rapidly deploy complex architectures and ensure their success beyond the implementation phase

Apstra is the leading intent-based networking company, helping customers reduce the time to reliably deliver infrastructure services while addressing the operational challenges once the infrastructure is deployed. Apstra's IBN services facilitate a more proficient, cost-effective, and agile network, freeing up valuable resources to focus on business initiatives. Apstra was built by architects and operators, for architects and operators.

Download a copy of Intent-Based Networking for Dummies, https://go.apstra.com/en/intent-based-networking-for-dummies . Learn more about Apstra and how to leverage intent-based networking, visit apstra.com .

About Apstra, Inc

Apstra® is a multinational software company delivering a unified solution to automate the architecture and operations of the data center network. Apstra's flagship product, AOS, empowers organizations to automate all aspects of designing, building, deploying, and operating their networks, enabling them to make changes to their networks quickly and reliably, while making efficient use of human capital and ridding themselves of hardware vendor lock-in. Organizations using AOS have seen a more than 80 percent reduction in OpEx, 99 percent improvement in agility, and more than 70 percent improvements in reliability. AOS uses Apstra's advanced intent-based analytics to continually validate the network, thereby eliminating complexity, vulnerabilities, and outages resulting in a secure and resilient network.

Apstra, founded in 2014 by established and proven networking industry leaders David Cheriton, Mansour Karam, and Sasha Ratkovic, is headquartered in Menlo Park, California, with offices worldwide.

CONTACT: Sarah Erickson, Walker Sands for Apstra, sarah.erickson@walkersands.com, 312-561-2491