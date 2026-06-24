MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. The actions of the Kiev regime and the collective West may exhaust all patience and lead to irreversible consequences, Viktor Medvedchuk, head of the Other Ukraine movement and former leader of the banned Opposition Platform — For Life party, stated.

As the politician wrote in an article on the movement’s website, the West is not willing to wage war on Russia, which has a huge nuclear weapons arsenal, but at the same time "a lot of Western politicians and [Vladimir] Zelensky are doing everything they can to bring a nuclear apocalypse closer to reality." Medvedchuk explained that European leaders are following Zelensky’s example.

Thus, "there is not one murderous clown in Europe from Ukraine, but several of them in key European countries," Medvedchuk said.

"Zelensky and European piglets, wishing war, hope to gain a stronger foothold in the talks through massive strikes behind Russian lines, but in case of success, which they still have to achieve, they can get only nuclear strikes, causing irreparable harm to European citizens. However, we see that the leaders of Great Britain, Germany, France and the EU do not care about that at all. <...> The actions of Ukraine and the collective West may exhaust all patience and cross the line, leading to irreversible consequences," he wrote.