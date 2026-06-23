Over 1,000 Russian weapons systems tested in combat last year — Putin

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Over 1,000 new armaments were tested in combat last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with military university graduates.

"There has been a qualitative development of many types of weapons since the start of the special military operation. Let me give you just one figure: over 1,000 types of weapons and military hardware were tested in combat conditions last year, including unmanned aerial vehicles with the improved guidance system and loitering munitions, robotic vehicles of various designation and many other armaments," the head of state said.

There has been a prompt exchange of information between frontline troops and defense enterprises while feedback channels that have been established help collect data on the effectiveness of weapons and military hardware and analyze the assessments of servicemen using these armaments on the battlefield, he added.

"All of this is done using the domestic scientific and technological base and is the result of the work of exactly our scientists, designers, engineers and workers and is fully provided with required funding based on the stable and sustainable Russian economy," Putin stressed.