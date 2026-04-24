IZHEVSK, April 24. /TASS/. The European Union does not hide the fact that the new EU civilian mission in Armenia could allow Brussels to interfere in the country’s internal affairs and influence the outcome of the parliamentary elections in June, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said.

"On April 21, the Council of the European Union decided to send to Armenia, as they phrased it, a ‘partnership mission within the framework of the EU’s common security and defense policy.’ This refers to the second civilian mission of the European Union in this country, but it is obvious that the new mechanism, which the EU presents as intended to help Yerevan combat hybrid threats, will provide Brussels with additional levers of influence over Armenian ministries and national institutions. By the way, no one in Brussels hides this either," the diplomat noted.

"Under the pretext of tracking illegal financial flows and countering cyberattacks, information manipulation, and information interference from third countries, the EU will try to interfere in the internal affairs of Armenia, including — and we know the European Union quite well, this cannot be ruled out — by influencing the outcome of the parliamentary elections on June 7," she added.

Zakharova also pointed out the peculiarity of the situation in which missions under the pretext of "tracking illegal financial flows" are being sent to Armenia, and not to Ukraine, which is plagued by monthly corruption scandals. "So why is the Council of the European Union sending this very mission to track illegal financial flows not to Ukraine? <...> Because the task of this mission is not to track flows, but to influence, to politically influence and manipulate. The mission, which in words intends to fight against certain interference in the affairs of a sovereign state, is itself an instrument of such interference," she emphasized.

The diplomat recalled that a similar partnership mission is also operating in Moldova. "It seems to me that the extent to which this [the presence of the EU mission] has contributed to strengthening the rule of law, ensuring the observance of human rights, and the development of democratic institutions has become clear by observing the situation in Moldova. We have repeatedly emphasized that the expansion of the presence of extra-regional actors, including from the European Union and other structures, in the South Caucasus runs counter to the principle of regional responsibility, where the problems of the region are solved by its countries and their neighbors, and also carries new risks for the already fragile peace and stability in this part of Eurasia. And it has long been known what Western European political thought is aimed at: to drag their partners into a certain coordinate system with empty promises, which is usually anti-Russian and Russophobic, and then use them to solve their own tasks," Zakharova summarized.