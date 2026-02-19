Century of Russia-Saudi Arabia ties holds special status — upper house speaker

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. The centenary of diplomatic relations between Russia and Saudi Arabia carries a special significance, with bilateral ties characterized by depth and strong prospects, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said in a congratulatory message addressed to Chairman of the Saudi Shura Council Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Al-Sheikh.

"On behalf of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation and personally, I congratulate you on the 100th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries. This milestone serves as a testament to stable and time-tested interstate communication. Few bilateral ties demonstrate such depth and prospects. That is why today’s notable milestone rightfully holds a special significance," the letter reads.

According to Matviyenko, the centennial anniversary is an appropriate moment "to give renewed momentum to Russian-Saudi cooperation, identify ways to implement projects in trade, economic and investment spheres, energy and industry, expand collaboration in science, culture and education, as well as enhance coordination of joint efforts aimed at addressing pressing regional and international issues."

She also emphasized the role of lawmakers in promoting mutual understanding and creating a robust legal framework for partnership development. "Delegation exchanges, the work of interparliamentary friendship groups, and contacts between relevant committees help build an atmosphere of trust and make a significant contribution to supporting business initiatives and advancing regional cooperation," she stressed.

Diplomatic relations between the Soviet Union and Saudi Arabia were established on February 19, 1926. The Soviet Union became the first country to recognize the Kingdom of Hejaz and Nejd and its annexed territories, which in 1932 were unified into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.