Kremlin yet to reveal venue for next Ukraine negotiations

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. The Kremlin will refrain at the moment from disclosing the venue for the next round of negotiations on Ukraine, but it will be announced once the details are finalized, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"We are not announcing it yet," Peskov said at a news conference in response to a question. "As soon as the specifics are confirmed, just like last time, we will inform you immediately."

The trilateral negotiations between Russia, the United States and Ukraine were held in Geneva on February 17-18. On the first day the consultations lasted six hours. The negotiations were held behind closed doors.

Negotiations on February 18 lasted for about two hours. They were difficult, but businesslike, Russian delegation head Vladimir Medinsky said after the meeting, adding that the next meeting would be held soon.

The meetings in Geneva continued the trilateral consultations between Russia, the United States and Ukraine, the first round of which took place in Abu Dhabi on January 23-24 and the second one hosted by the same venue on February 4-5.