Lavrov advises OSCE leadership ‘not to aim for global initiatives’

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said he advised OSCE leadership "not to aim for global initiatives," but to instead improve the functioning of the organization's mechanisms.

"We have never had a lack of goodwill when it comes to helping prevent the collapse of the OSCE," he said following talks with the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, and the organization's Secretary-General, Feridun Sinirlioglu.

"Our advice, which we gave to our partners, is not to try to aim for any global initiatives, like, "Let's make the OSCE the central structure for almost everything that happens in this part of Eurasia’," Lavrov explained. "First, let's try to restore the normal functioning of the mechanisms in the military-political sphere, which are inactive for reasons beyond our control not through our fault in the economic and humanitarian spheres," Lavrov stated.

"That's where we said good-bye to each other and agreed to keep in touch," Lavrov added.