Russia never leaks information, talks serious matter — Lavrov

Russia is not in the habit of leaking information about the content of diplomatic meetings, the Russian foreign minister said

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Russia is not in the habit of leaking information about the content of diplomatic meetings, and all parties must approach the negotiations seriously, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"It is not in our tradition to disclose the content of diplomatic meetings, especially when they concern serious matters of conflict resolution," the foreign minister pointed out in an interview with Turkish media. "That’s not who we are. We operate on the premise that everyone must approach talks seriously," he added.

"I cannot say anything about US-Ukraine security guarantees agreement, because we haven’t seen it," Lavrov also noted, stressing that "Zelensky, his Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga, and a number of other Ukrainian officials are talking about at every turn" about this deal.

"To reiterate, they are following in the footsteps of their 'teachers' such as French President Emmanuel Macron and others who, in violation of every rule of diplomatic ethics, constantly leak information without being held accountable for it," Lavrov concluded.

