MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. The EU’s sanctions policy has led to economic stagnation in Europe, and the current leaders of these countries should give way to politicians and forces that take a more responsible approach to the world order, State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin told reporters.

"Their economy has become uncompetitive. It is stagnating in many countries, there is no growth there. They need to think about what these actions have led to. Those who have pursued this policy should resign, make way for other political leaders and forces that are more responsible in the world order," Volodin said.

He added that Europe had lost "about 48 billion euros" from the sanctions policy.