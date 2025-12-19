Almost 3 mln requests submitted for direct line with Putin — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has received almost 3 million requests submitted for the direct line with the head of state, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters ahead of the event.

Peskov emphasized that the direct line is a "unique format worldwide."

"We have collected almost 3 million requests from citizens in just two weeks," he said.

He added that the selected questions from citizens will alternate with questions from journalists in the audience.

According to television infographics broadcast on seven federal channels, more than 2.7 million questions have been received for the direct line. Last year, this figure exceeded 2.5 million, but did not reach the record of 2.8 million set in 2023.