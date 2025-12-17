UN easier to reform than EU bureaucracy, which usurps rights of countries — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. It will be much easier to reform the UN than fix the Brussels bureaucracy, which is trying to "usurp" the powers of national governments, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a press conference following talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

"In my experience and in my impressions from communicating with my colleagues in Europe, it will not be easy to reform the UN secretariat and all its structures, but it will be much easier than reforming the bureaucracy of the European Union in Brussels. This bureaucracy is broken beyond repair," the minister said.

"You know, we are even drawing the attention of our colleagues in the leadership of the UN Secretariat to look at what is happening with the so-called Brussels elite, which has tried and continues to try to usurp the powers and legitimate rights of national, sovereign governments," he said.

According to Lavrov, there were attempts by some secretariat bureaucrats, primarily in New York, to impose some of their ideas on the member states.

"In most cases, our Western colleagues are behind these attempts. And we point this out to them. And during the discussions that will unfold around the secretary-general's report on UN reforms, this topic will certainly be near the top of the agenda, including in the context of overcoming the dominance that Western citizens have created and formed in the UN secretariat, where the lion's share, if not all, positions of any significance, with rare exceptions, are occupied by citizens of Western countries or citizens of other countries who have already received a second Western, mostly American, British citizenship," Lavrov said.

"This contradicts the principle of the charter, which requires ensuring equitable geographical representation in all structures serving the United Nations. This is, as they say, a disease that is innately acquired.".