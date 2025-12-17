Russia expresses solidarity with Iran in opposing unilateral sanctions — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Russia is in full solidarity with Iran on the issue of opposing unilateral enforcing measures, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the press conference after talks with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

"Speaking about the use of unilateral enforcement measures, we are in full solidarity in this regard with Iran and the whole number of other countries. We stand for setting up a group interested in countering such unlawfulness and I believe this process will acquire more and more supporters," the top Russian diplomat said.

"We agreed to consolidate members of the international community that share such approaches and certainly, we will continue the specific efforts to neutralize the adverse impact of illegal sanctions on economies of both our countries," Lavrov stressed.