MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Ex-US President Joe Biden’s policy and his media control has transformed any criticism of NATO expansion into a taboo, special presidential envoy and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev wrote on his X page.

"Biden’s false narratives and media control turned any discussion of how NATO expansion undermined stability and fueled the Ukraine conflict into a taboo," he wrote.

Dmitriev added that the "dam" of false narratives of the Biden administration is breaking and the truth will enable global security and peace.