Russian troops liberate Zelyony Gai, Dobropolye in Zaporozhye Region — top brass

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the communities of Zelyony Gai and Dobropolye in the Zaporozhye Region along with Volchansk in the Kharkov Region and Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk People’s Republic in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"Battlegroup North units liberated the city of Volchansk in the Kharkov Region <…>. Battlegroup East units liberated the settlements of Zelyony Gai and Dobropolye in the Zaporozhye Region through active operations <…>. Battlegroup Center units completed the liberation of the city of Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,400 troops along engagement line in past day – latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,400 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 205 troops and two artillery guns in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, roughly 235 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and more than 120 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 495 troops and an armored personnel carrier in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, over 265 troops and a US-made howitzer in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and about 80 troops and six jamming stations in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 205 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 205 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy artillery guns in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup North units "inflicted losses on formations of a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army near the settlement of Vilcha in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

In the Sumy direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, an air assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Alekseyevka, Andreyevka, Varachino, Kondratovka, Konotop, Ryzhevka, Sadki and Khomino in the Sumy Region, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 205 personnel, 18 motor vehicles and two artillery guns in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 235 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 235 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, two assault brigades of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Boguslavka, Kurilovka, Kucherovka and Novoplatonovka in the Kharkov Region, Drobyshevo and Yarovaya in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 235 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, including two US-made HMMWV armored vehicles, 13 motor vehicles and a Croatian-made RAK-SA-12 multiple rocket launcher in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 13 electronic warfare stations and four ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 120 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 120 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a marine infantry brigade in areas near the settlements of Zakotnoye, Konstantinovka, Kramatorsk, Reznikovka, Seversk, Slavyansk and Chervonoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 120 personnel and four armored combat vehicles, including a British-made Mastiff armored vehicle in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed eight motor vehicles, an electronic warfare station and seven ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 495 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 495 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored personnel carrier in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup Center units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of five mechanized brigades, an infantry brigade, an airborne brigade, an air assault brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, a territorial defense brigade and two National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Artyomovka, Belitskoye, Belozerskoye, Grishino, Dimitrov, Rovnoye, Rodinskoye, Svetloye and Shevchenko in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Novopavlovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 495 personnel, a Swedish-made Viking armored personnel carrier and two motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 265 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 265 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a US-made howitzer in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup East units "inflicted losses on formations of two territorial defense brigades and three assault regiments of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Gulyaipole and Zaliznichnoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 265 personnel, 10 motor vehicles, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer and a materiel depot in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 80 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 80 Ukrainian troops and destroyed six enemy jamming stations in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, a mountain assault brigade and two coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Magdalinovka and Novoboikovskoye in the Zaporozhye Region and Nikolskoye in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

"Up to 80 Ukrainian military personnel, 12 motor vehicles, six electronic warfare stations and four ammunition, materiel and fuel depots were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian forces strike Ukrainian army’s gas, energy facilities over past 24 hours

Russian troops struck gas and energy infrastructure sites used by the Ukrainian army over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck energy and gas infrastructure facilities used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, ammunition depots, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 141 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 44 Ukrainian UAVs over past 24 hours

Russian air defense forces shot down 44 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 44 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 668 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 283 helicopters, 99,831 unmanned aerial vehicles, 638 surface-to-air missile systems, 26,337 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,623 multiple rocket launchers, 31,682 field artillery guns and mortars and 48,144 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.