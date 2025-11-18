Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated two communities in the Kharkov and Dnepropetrovsk Regions over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units liberated the settlement of Tsegelnoye in the Kharkov Region… Battlegroup East units advanced deep into the enemy’s defenses and liberated the settlement of Nechayevka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,290 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,290 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 115 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, over 220 troops, a tank and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and more than 70 troops and five armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 455 troops, a tank and an artillery gun in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, more than 350 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and roughly 80 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 115 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 115 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup North units "inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, an infantry brigade, an air assault brigade and an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Alekseyevka, Yunakovka, Mogritsa, Ivolzhanskoye and Novaya Sech in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 115 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, 12 motor vehicles and two electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed seven materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 220 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 220 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and two armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of five mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army, two territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Monachinovka, Velikaya Shapkovka, Nechvolodovka and Staroverovka in the Kharkov Region and Drobyshevo in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

"In Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region, assault teams of the 6th Army continue destroying the surrounded Ukrainian armed formations. Over the past 24 hours, they thwarted an attempt by a unit of the Ukrainian army’s 125th mechanized brigade to carry out a counterattack in the area of the settlement of Blagodatovka in the Kharkov Region to break through the ring of encirclement. The enemy lost up to 10 militants," the ministry reported.

In addition, as a result of damage inflicted by firepower, "up to 50 troops, three pickup trucks, a British-made 105mm L119 howitzer and five electronic warfare stations were destroyed," it said.

Overall, the Ukrainian army lost more than 220 personnel, a tank, two armored combat vehicles, including a US-made HMMWV armored vehicle, 18 motor vehicles and an artillery gun in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 10 electronic warfare stations and five ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 70 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 70 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of four mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Seversk, Slavyansk, Stepanovka, Konstantinovka and Vasyukovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 70 personnel, five armored combat vehicles, including two Western-made armored vehicles, 16 motor vehicles and two artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an electronic warfare station and five ammunition, fuel and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 455 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 455 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and an artillery gun in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of six mechanized brigades, an infantry brigade, a jaeger brigade, an assault brigade, two air assault brigades, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades, a territorial defense brigade and three National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Belitskoye and Rodinskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Novoaleksandrovka and Mezhevaya in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

"In Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk People’s Republic, assault teams of the 2nd Army continue destroying the surrounded Ukrainian armed formations in the central neighborhood, the western part of the neighborhood Gornyak and on the territory of the western industrial zone," the ministry reported.

Over the past 24 hours, Battlegroup Center units repelled six attacks by formations of the Ukrainian army’s 32nd mechanized brigade and 425th Skala assault regiment from the area of the settlement of Grishino in the Donetsk People’s Republic to unblock the surrounded enemy combat group, it specified.

"Up to 30 [Ukrainian] military personnel were destroyed," it said.

In Dimitrov in the Donetsk People’s Republic, units of the 51st Army of the Battlegroup Center continue active offensive operations in the neighborhoods Vostochny and Zapadny and in the city’s southern part, the ministry reported.

"Up to 275 [Ukrainian] troops, a tank, a French-made 155mm Caesar self-propelled artillery system and four pickup trucks were destroyed in the Krasnoarmeysk area in the past 24 hours," it said.

Overall, the Ukrainian army lost more than 455 personnel, a tank, eight motor vehicles and an artillery gun in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Center over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 350 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 350 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup East units "inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, two assault brigades, three assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Gulyaipole and Vozdvizhevka in the Zaporozhye Region, Kolomiytsy and Gerasimovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 350 personnel, an armored combat vehicle and seven motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroys 80 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed roughly 80 Ukrainian troops and four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, a coastal defense brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Orekhov and Primorskoye in the Zaporozhye Region, Berislav and Kazatskoye in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

"Up to 80 [Ukrainian] military personnel, four armored combat vehicles, including a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, 18 motor vehicles, seven electronic warfare stations, three ammunition and two materiel depots were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian forces strike Ukrainian military train with armor over past 24 hours

Russian forces struck energy and railway infrastructure sites used by the Ukrainian army and a military train with armor over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck Ukraine’s energy and railway infrastructure sites used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, a military train with armor, and temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 153 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 206 Ukrainian UAVs, three smart bombs in past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 206 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and three smart bombs over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities destroyed three guided aerial bombs and 206 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 668 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 97,303 unmanned aerial vehicles, 636 surface-to-air missile systems, 26,086 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,613 multiple rocket launchers, 31,381 field artillery guns and mortars and 46,993 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.