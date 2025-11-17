Russian MP says US-Venezuela talks can proceed once America pulls out of Caribbean

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Tensions in the Caribbean can be settled diplomatically only if the United States reduces its military presence in the region and stops looking for pretexts to topple Venezuela’s legitimate authorities, a senior Russian lawmaker told TASS, commenting on US President Donald Trump’s words that Venezuela’s leadership wants to enter into talks with the United States.

"Naturally, Russia stands against any escalation in the Caribbean, against the military operation and calls for settling the situation politically and diplomatically. The first thing that needs to happen is that the United States needs to reduce its growing military presence in the region and stop looking for false pretexts for toppling the legitimately elected authorities in Venezuela," Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the international committee of the Russian State Duma, or lower house of parliament, and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), said.

According to the lawmaker, prospects for the diplomatic settlement between the United States and Venezuela can now be viewed only through the prism of Trump’s statement. "It is necessary to understand Caracas’ position and conditions for talks," he added.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has repeatedly said that his country is facing the most serious threat in the past 100 years of an aggression from the United States. Meanwhile, Washington has accused Caracas of not doing enough to combat drug smuggling. Under this pretext, the US deployed large forces to the Caribbean. Eight US warships, one submarine, and more than 16,000 troops have reportedly been deployed by the United States to the Caribbean. Since September, the US has destroyed at least 20 boats and eliminated 76 people allegedly involved in drug trafficking from Venezuela. On November 16, the Pentagon announced that a strike group of US warships led by the aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford had entered the Caribbean Sea.

According to The New York Times, US President Donald Trump has authorized CIA covert operations in Venezuela. According to the US media, Washington may begin delivering strikes on drug cartels in Venezuela in the near future. Updated plans for potential operations against Venezuela were presented to Trump on November 11. After studying these plans, the US leader told journalists that he had formed an opinion of what should be done against Caracas.