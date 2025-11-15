Putin, Lukashenko agree to meet in Bishkek and later this year in St. Petersburg

MOSCOW, November 15. /TASS/. Following their telephone conversation, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko agreed to meet at the upcoming CSTO summit in Bishkek and later at the traditional year-end meeting of CIS leaders in St. Petersburg, the Kremlin press service reported.

"It was agreed to maintain further contacts during the upcoming Collective Security Treaty Organization summit in Bishkek and at the traditional meeting of the leaders of the Commonwealth of Independent States at the end of the year in St. Petersburg," the statement said.

The two presidents also discussed the development of bilateral relations, including the issue of building a new power unit at the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant (BelNPP), BelTA reported.

According to the agency, the two leaders also reviewed matters related to defense and security. They paid particular attention to the situation developing along the border of the Union State.

