US removes sanctions on CPC, Tengizchevroil, Karachaganak — Treasury Department

WASHINGTON, November 15. /TASS/. The United States has decided to exempt the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), Tengizchevroil, and the Karachaganak field development project from sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil, according to General License No. 124B released by the US Department of the Treasury.

According to the document, it authorizes "petroleum services and other transactions related to the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, Tengizchevroil, and Karachaganak projects."

The general license authorizes "all transactions" that are related to the operation of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, Tengizchevroil, or Karachaganak projects. However, it does not authorize "any transactions for the sale, disposition, or transfer of any interest in the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, Tengizchevroil, or Karachaganak projects," according to the document.

On November 12, Kazakhstan's Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov told reporters that the republic was seeking to have the Karachaganak oil field exempted from the US sanctions. Kazakhstan has submitted the necessary paperwork, he said when asked about plans to exempt the field from sanctions.

In October, the US Department of the Treasury included Russia’s oil producing companies Lukoil and Rosneft, as well as 34 subsidiaries of those firms, in a new package of US sanctions.