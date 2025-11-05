No timeframe set by Putin for report on expediency of nuclear tests — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin hasn’t set any timeframe to look into the expediency of beginning preparations for nuclear tests, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"No, no concrete timeframe has been set. But, evidently, to arrive at a conclusion on the expediency of beginning preparations for such trials, we will need as much time as it takes to have a clear understanding of the United States’ intentions," he said.

During a meeting with members of the Security Council earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed officials from the foreign and defense ministries, as well as from special services and civilian agencies to consider additional information and "submit agreed proposals on the potential start of preparations for nuclear weapons tests."

The Kremlin spokesman told TASS that the instruction was not to begin preparations for nuclear trials immediately but rather to look into the expediency of such preparations.

At the meeting, which was supposed to focus on transport security and the results of the government delegation's visit to China, State Duma (lower house of parliament) speaker Vyacheslav Volodin requested the opportunity "to speak off the record." He pointed to US President Donald Trump's statements about resuming nuclear weapons testing and mentioned that lawmakers were worried about the situation.

Putin called this a serious issue and asked Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, Russian Armed Forces’ General Staff Chief Army General Valery Gerasimov, Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin, Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu, and Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov to comment.

Belousov, in particular, pointed to Washington's active build-up of strategic offensive weapons. According to him, Russia must therefore maintain its nuclear potential in order to respond adequately. With this in mind, the minister said it was advisable to "immediately begin preparations for full-scale nuclear tests."

Earlier, the US president said he had instructed the Pentagon to resume nuclear weapons testing immediately, citing the fact that other countries were already doing so. Trump did not specify what kind of tests he was referring to or whether they would include the detonation of nuclear warheads.