Russia still looks for mending relations with US complicated by recent sanctions — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 26. TASS/. New US sanctions imposed against Russia complicate the reinstatement of Russian-US’ ties relations, but it should not be a reason for abandoning relations, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"Despite by variously voiced particularities on behalf of the US president, we still need to stay focused on our interests. Our interests are focused on building good relations with all countries, including the United States," Peskov said in an interview with VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin.

"The steps made earlier this week were definitely unfriendly. They really harmed prospects regarding our relations reinstatement," he continued.

"However, this does not mean that we should abandon such aspired perspectives. We must stick to what is beneficial to us," he added.

On October 22, the US Department of the Treasury blacklisted Russia’s Rosneft and Lukoil oil giants, together with their 34 subsidiaries. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that Washington expected the restrictions to put significant pressure on Moscow with regard to the conflict in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed out that new US sanctions would not have a considerable impact on the country’s economic situation but would damage bilateral relations.