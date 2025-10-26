Wrong to say that Russia-US summit was canceled as no date was agreed — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. It is not right to say that the Russia-US summit in Budapest has been cancelled because the sided did not agree on any concrete dates, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"Let us recall that there was no clear agreement on any concrete dates for the summit. So, it would probably be wrong to say that this summit has been cancelled," he said in an interview with VFTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin.

"Not everyone wants this summit," he noted. According to the Kremlin spokesman, Russia and the United States only have understanding that a summit between their leaders should not be delayed for a long time.