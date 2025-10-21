Preparations for Russia-US summit in Budapest underway — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Preparations for the upcoming Russia-US summit in Budapest are underway, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters.
"Preparations are underway," he said when asked a respective question.
On October 16, US President Donald Trump said after a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin that they had agreed to meet soon in Budapest. Putin’s aide Yury Ushakov said later that Moscow and Washington would immediately begin working on organizing a new meeting between the two leaders in the Hungarian capital city. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has ordered the creation of an organizing committee to prepare for the summit.