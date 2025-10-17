Russia initiated Putin-Trump call following US leader's trip to Middle East — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Yesterday's telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump took place following the US leader's successful trip to the Middle East, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Earlier, the Kremlin stated that the conversation was initiated by Russia. Peskov was asked why Russia had initiated the conversation now.

"We proposed this telephone conversation following President Trump's successful trip to the Middle East. President Putin's first priority was to congratulate Trump on his achievements," the spokesman said.

The peace summit marking the official conclusion of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip took place on October 13. It was attended by US President Donald Trump, his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas, and leaders from more than 20 other countries attended the summit. Speaking in the Israeli parliament later that day, Trump said that this was "a historic dawn of a new Middle East." On the same day, Hamas and other Palestinian groups released all hostages as part of the ceasefire agreement. Twenty prisoners were handed over to Israeli servicemen through the mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross. In exchange, Israel released 1,968 Palestinians from prison, including 250 individuals serving life sentences or long terms.