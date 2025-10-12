Moldovan leaders desperately cling to power — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Current leaders of Moldova cling to power by any methods, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"Moldovan authorities so far, as we see, desperately cling to power, try to preserve this power, do not shun any means to hold power," Peskov said.

"Having held power, they continue the unfriendly line" against Moscow, the Kremlin Spokesman said, commenting on the approval of the anti-Russian military strategy by Chisinau. "Only a regret can be expressed in this regard," Peskov stressed.