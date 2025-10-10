Establishing Palestinian state key to Middle East peace, says Putin

DUSHANBE, October 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin sees the creation of a Palestinian state as essential for resolving the broader regional conflict. He emphasized that Russia is ready to play a role in the settlement plan proposed by US President Donald Trump, if need be.

"From the outset, when I spoke at the Valdai Club, I said that we support the initiative of the United States, of President Trump, in this regard. The establishment of a Palestinian state is one of the key issues," Putin told reporters following his visit to Tajikistan.

He noted that there’s a good foundation of trust between Russia and Arab countries, particularly Palestine. According to Putin, the establishment of a Palestinian state remains a task for the future. "As far as I understand, though I haven’t yet had the chance to study all the proposals [for resolving the conflict in the Gaza Strip] in detail, they include provisions on transferring power to the Palestinian administration in the enclave after a certain period of time, its formation, as well as measures to ensure security and create a local police force," he added.

When asked whether Russia would take part in working groups on the conflict, Putin said that, given the level of trust between Russia and Palestine, "Russia’s involvement could be required." He continued, "If our friends believe it’s necessary, we will certainly be ready to participate. We’ve been involved in this process for decades, and I believe Russia has both experience and ideas to contribute to resolving the challenges that will inevitably arise in implementing the agreements reached," the Russian leader concluded.

At a meeting with leaders of Arab and Muslim nations on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, Trump presented a new plan for resolving the conflict in the Gaza Strip, the Financial Times reported, citing sources. The central element of the plan, focused on security, envisions deploying a multinational military contingent composed of troops from Arab and Muslim countries to stabilize the enclave after the fighting ends. The proposal also includes a clause on the simultaneous release of all hostages held by the radical Palestinian movement Hamas.