Putin stresses Azerbaijan’s firm commitment to ties with Russia

DUSHANBE, October 10. /TASS/. Azerbaijan is virtually a Russian-speaking nation, which demonstrates the country’s strong commitment to advancing relations with Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters after his visit to Tajikistan.

"I’d like to note once again that Azerbaijan is practically a Russian-speaking country, and Russian is spoken almost everywhere there. This also reflects the country’s consistent and long-standing commitment to strengthening relations with Russia," he said.

Putin expressed hope that both nations will continue to enhance such cooperation in the future.