'Plus' platform to let CIS stop being 'family organization', Putin says

TAJIKISTAN, October 10. /TASS/. The decision to create the CIS Plus platform is very important because the Commonwealth is no longer a "family organization" and its capabilities are growing, Russian President Vladimir Putin told a news conference following his visit to Tajikistan.

"This is an important decision [to create the CIS Plus platform], because it makes the organization no longer a family gathering, but lends it the status of an international organization. There are many states that would like to participate in our work, that are interested in working together, in identifying common interests and ways to achieve them, and in solving common problems, which are many," Putin said.

In this regard, the countries agreed to create such a platform and to appoint SCO representatives as observers.

"I think these are very good decisions. They are timely and will undoubtedly enhance both the capabilities of the CIS and the status of the organization itself. I have no doubt that we will feel this," Putin concluded.