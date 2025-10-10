MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Since the end of 2024, the Ukrainian armed forces have doubled the number of attacks on liberated settlements in the Kharkov Region with the aim of terrorizing civilians amid the Russian troops’ advance in the region, Vitaly Ganchev, the head of the Kharkov military-civilian administration, told TASS.

"Compared to the end of 2024, we are now seeing approximately twice as much shelling from enemy drones and artillery. Our troops are pressing along the entire front line, so the enemy is trying to put pressure on us, including on the civilian population. But we see that the front line continues to expand anyway. This is simply the death throes of the Ukrainian armed forces, which are losing position after position," Ganchev said.

He clarified that the situation in the liberated part of the region remains extremely difficult, with the Ukrainian military carrying out daily attacks on civilians' homes. Nevertheless, the regional administration provides daily support to the people of Kharkov by supplying energy resources, gas cylinders, bread, and other humanitarian aid.