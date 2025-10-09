Medvedev continues his visit to North Korea

PYONGYANG, October 10. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman and United Russia party Chairman Dmitry Medvedev continues his working program in Pyongyang.

Today, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea celebrates the 80th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea. It is currently headed by Kim Jong Un, who is also the chairman of state affairs. The country is holding large-scale celebrations to mark the anniversary.

A United Russia party delegation, led by Medvedev, flew to Pyongyang to participate in the festivities. The two ruling parties have established a close dialogue and intend to further develop it.