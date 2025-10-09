Russian, Central Asian transport corridors can be integrated — Putin

DUSHANBE, October 9. /TASS/. Russian and Central Asian transport corridors and logistical projects can be integrated in a single network with modern electronic and transportation services, President Vladimir Putin said at the Russia - Central Asia summit.

"The key task is seen as infrastructural development of North - South and East - West mainline routes passing across territories of our countries, and laying new trans-continental routes. Subsequently all these and other Eurasian logistical projects can be consolidated in a single network with modern electronic services and transportation functions," the head of state said.

Putin highlighted opportunities for cooperation within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union for countries of Central Asia that are not its full members. "I would like to note opportunities for cooperation within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union, including even for countries that are not its full members," the head of state added.