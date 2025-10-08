Medvedev notes ‘enemies are tense’ as he visits North Korea

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev signalled solidarity with North Korea in a post on MAX upon his arrival in Pyongyang.

"I arrived for the 80th anniversary of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK). The clock is ticking. Friends stand together. Enemies are tense," he said.

A United Russia delegation led by Medvedev came to Pyongyang at the invitation of WPK’s Central Committee.

The ruling party was founded in 1945. It is currently headed by Kim Jong Un. The anniversary of its founding is celebrated on October 10.