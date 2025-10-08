Lavrov describes Trump’s Gaza plan as best option currently on table

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s plan to resolve the conflict in the Gaza Strip remains the best option currently on the table, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview for the "Bridges to the East" project.

"US President Donald Trump came up with his ’20 points,’ and in it we see the word ‘statehood.’ But the wording is quite vague. In this context, it mentions only what will remain of the Gaza Strip," he said. "The West Bank is not mentioned in this context. But we are realistic; we understand that it is the best option currently on the table."

"At the very least, it is the best from the point of view that it is acceptable for the Arabs and was not rejected by Israel," he added. "But, most importantly, it should be acceptable for the Palestinians."

Lavrov went on to say that Russia views Trump’s plan as a positive step, because the main goal in the Palestinian peace process at this point is "to stop the bloodshed as quickly as possible, to save people’s lives, to rebuild the Gaza Strip, Gaza City, or what is left of them.".