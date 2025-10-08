Russia committed to helping Syria maintain its unity — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Russia wants a united Syria, and is ready to provide assistance to Damascus to this end, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview for the Bridges to the East project, a fragment of which was posted on the website of the Foreign Ministry.

"The unity of Syria is something that all countries that have some kind of influence on the situation should be interested in - on Damascus, on various ethno-confessional and political groups in other parts of the country," the minister said.

"The traditional fears of many are that the Kurdish problem will explode, because that if this playing with the Syrian Kurds in autonomy, in separatism result in something concrete, the Kurdish problem may explode in all other countries of the region. These are serious risks. From all points of view, we will help our Syrian partners. We are ready to cooperate in these matters with other countries that promote their interests in the Syrian Arab Republic in one way or another."