MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. If Kiev receives Tomahawk missiles, it will use them to attack civilian targets, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador at Large on Kiev’s War Crimes Rodion Miroshnik said on Telegram.

"Over the past few days, the Nazis have been adding rocket attacks to drone strikes on civilian targets. Against the background of [Vladimir] Zelensky's demands ‘to give them Tomahawks,’ missile strikes on residential areas are highly revealing. Apparently, this is how Kiev responds to [US President Donald] Trump's question about the targets the Ukrainian army intends to use the missiles against! The answer is obvious - civilian targets," the diplomat said.

He also mentioned a four-year-old girl who was victimized in a Ukrainian missile strike in the Belgorod Region.

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces launched a missile attack on the village of Moshchenoye in the Grayvoronsky district. As a result, a projectile hit a private house, two adults and a child were injured," Miroshnik said.

Trump said on October 6, commenting on the possibility of supplying Tomahawk missiles to Kiev, that he does not seek to further escalate the conflict in Ukraine. At the same time, the American leader said that he had decided on the possibility of transferring Tomahawks to Kiev, but did not elaborate.

On October 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that "it is impossible to use Tomahawks without the direct participation of American military personnel. This will mean an absolutely new, qualitatively new stage of escalation, including in relations between Russia and the United States." On October 5, he stressed that if Washington decides to supply Kiev with Tomahawk missiles, the progress made in relations between Russia and the United States will be destroyed.