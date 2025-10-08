MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Since 2022, the European Union (EU) has provided 178 billion euros of financial assistance to Kiev, and Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova says that all this money has done is lead to the deaths of Ukrainian citizens.

"The total amount of assistance [to Kiev from the EU] over the three years stands at 178 billion euros, which went in large part towards killing the citizens of Ukraine. But this money was also used to kill citizens from other countries," the diplomat told a news conference.

Zakharova also said that it is becoming increasingly difficult for Europeans to find new funds for Ukraine.

"There’s just nowhere to get them from anymore, [in Europe] they have tightened their belts to their necks," she added.