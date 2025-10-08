More and more facts on Ukraine supporting terrorists in Sahel region — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. More and more evidence of Ukraine’s support for terrorists in Africa’s Sahel region is emerging, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters.

"The Kiev regime’s terrorism knows no borders; it is exploring all areas and regions of the world and carrying out terrorist activities in different countries," the diplomat said. "More and more terrorist groups supported by the Zelensky regime are appearing in the Sahel region. <…> The Kiev regime supplies strike drones, and the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate instructors carry out training activities," the spokeswoman emphasized.

According to Zakharova, there is evidence that Ukrainians are organizing and supervising terrorist operations in the Sahel countries, including Niger.

"All of this criminal and immoral activity is also tied to the Ukrainian armed forces' illegal sale of Western arms and munitions. This equipment has been documented in the possession of terrorists in Burkina Faso, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mali, Niger, Sudan, Somalia, Syria, the Central African Republic, Chad," the diplomat noted.