No date, location yet agreed for next Russia-US sitdown — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. No agreements have been reached on the location of Russian-US talks on removing irritants in relations between the two countries, but the sides remain in constant touch on this matter, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters.

"There is no agreement on this matter. I am inclined to believe that first there will be an agreement on the date, and then we can talk about a location. We haven’t gotten to that point yet. Essentially, we are if not in daily, then in regular and frequent contact with our colleagues on this subject as well," he noted, replying to a question on the matter.

Earlier, Ryabkov told TASS that a third round of Russian-US talks on removing irritants will definitely take place before the end of fall.

On February 27 and April 10, talks were held in Istanbul dedicated to the normalization of working conditions of Russian and US embassies and the discussion of overcoming irritants in the relations between the two countries. At the first and second round of the talks, the Russian delegation was led by the country’s current envoy to Washington Alexander Darchiev, while Sonata Coulter, US deputy assistant secretary of state, led the US side. The first meeting, closed for the media, lasted more than six hours, while the second round of talks was five and a half hours long.